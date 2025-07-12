Repurpose Empty Water Bottles To Help Prop Up Drooping Plants

To start making your adjustable plant collar, cut off any parts of the bottle that are tapered. This includes its neck and about an inch of its bottom. Scissors are good tools for this task, but a utility knife can also get the job done. You'll be left with a plastic cylinder that has no top and no base. Make a straight vertical cut from top to bottom. As demonstrated by Illawarra Yard Maintenance, this will produce a rectangle of plastic that curls like a cuff-style bracelet.

At this point, it's time for your plant to try on its stylish new accessory. Gently gather plant's foliage and slide the collar around it to test the fit. If the collar is too tall, remove some plastic from the top edge of the rectangle. If it's too wide, try using a smaller bottle. If more support is needed, make an identical collar and duct-tape it to the first one so the finished product is twice as tall as the original. Then have your plant try it on. Reduce the rectangle's height until your plant seems well supported.

As you build this handy brace for your plant, try to figure out the cause of the drooping. Could your plant be wilting from thirst, begging you to correct a common garden-watering mistake? Is just the top of the plant looking droopy? This may be a sign of root rot. As it turns out, putting plastic bottles in the bottom of the pot could fix the problem if it's not too advanced. That's because the bottles can improve the container's drainage.