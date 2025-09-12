DIY A Unique Birdbath By Repurposing Your Old Bathroom Sink
Are you looking for ways to add a new birdbath to your backyard on a budget? If you've recently renovated your bathroom, you may just be in luck. Birdbaths are a great way to attract birds to your yard, but when you're interested in larger, more complex pedestal designs, they can get pricey. However, if you have an old bathroom sink, you can easily repurpose it into a unique birdbath.
There are a few features you want to look for in the right birdbath. These elements create a bath that is safe and enjoyable for your backyard birds. Look for birdbaths that are shallow with gentle slopes rather than steep drops. You also want an option that offers traction so birds can keep their footing without slipping. If your sink lacks these qualities, this project will cover a few additions to make it more bird-friendly. Plus, the only other materials you need are a wildlife-safe and waterproof sealant, rocks, and a fountain (only if you wish).
Before diving into this DIY birdbath from a repurposed sink, it's important to keep your climate in mind. If you plan on leaving your birdbath out year-round and live in an area with colder weather, this project may not be the best choice for you. Porous materials, like porcelain and concrete, have a risk of freezing and breaking during the winter. If you still want to try your hand at this DIY, then, you may want to drain and store your birdbath during the colder months.
How to repurpose an old sink into a birdbath
The first step in this birdbath DIY is to thoroughly clean your sink. Whether you've taken it out of your own bathroom or picked it up from a secondhand store, you want to make sure you remove any stains or grime. You can follow a similar process here as you would when regularly cleaning your birdbath, using diluted vinegar and a scrubbing brush. It's important to choose supplies, from sealants to cleaners, that are safe for your feathered friends and any other types of wildlife that may visit. Avoid synthetic detergents, for example, that can strip vital oils from a bird's wings.
The next step in turning your old sink into a birdbath is preparing the bowl itself. Chances are, your sink includes a stopper, and without proper sealing, it may leak. If you're using heavy enough rocks, this may be enough to prevent water from escaping your birdbath, but if you're concerned, you can also use a wildlife-safe sealant to fill in any cracks or gaps.
Lastly, it's time for the finishing touches. Because birds like shallow water to bath in, add cobbles to the bottom of your sink, especially if it has a deeper basin. This gives your backyard birds a secure place to land and use the birdbath, whether they want to wade and clean their feathers or get a quick drink. If you want to elevate this easy DIY further, you can add a solar-powered fountain, like the MadeMax solar birdbath fountain pump that keeps water moving and creates an eye-catching statement piece for your yard. All you need to do from this point forward is clean your birdbath regularly to provide safe, clean water for your local birds.