DIY A Unique Birdbath By Repurposing Your Old Bathroom Sink

Are you looking for ways to add a new birdbath to your backyard on a budget? If you've recently renovated your bathroom, you may just be in luck. Birdbaths are a great way to attract birds to your yard, but when you're interested in larger, more complex pedestal designs, they can get pricey. However, if you have an old bathroom sink, you can easily repurpose it into a unique birdbath.

There are a few features you want to look for in the right birdbath. These elements create a bath that is safe and enjoyable for your backyard birds. Look for birdbaths that are shallow with gentle slopes rather than steep drops. You also want an option that offers traction so birds can keep their footing without slipping. If your sink lacks these qualities, this project will cover a few additions to make it more bird-friendly. Plus, the only other materials you need are a wildlife-safe and waterproof sealant, rocks, and a fountain (only if you wish).

Before diving into this DIY birdbath from a repurposed sink, it's important to keep your climate in mind. If you plan on leaving your birdbath out year-round and live in an area with colder weather, this project may not be the best choice for you. Porous materials, like porcelain and concrete, have a risk of freezing and breaking during the winter. If you still want to try your hand at this DIY, then, you may want to drain and store your birdbath during the colder months.