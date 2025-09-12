If A Groundhog Is Disrupting Your Yard, This Kitchen Scrap Can Help

You may not think about groundhogs (Marmota monax) apart from Groundhog Day every February, but these large rodents, also known as woodchucks, are actually at their most destructive when they're out of the winter holiday spotlight. After hibernating from October to March, groundhogs emerge from their winter slumber ready to feast on everything from grasses and flowers to fruits, tree bark, and large insects. You'll recognize this largest member of the squirrel family, which can grow up to 14 pounds and 32 inches long, by its reddish-brown or gray fur, large white incisors — and penchant for digging burrows in your yard. In fact, their burrows can be quite large and complex, extending up to 50 feet long and up to 6 feet underground, with specific chambers for different functions. Impressive, yes, but certainly not something you want taking over your garden.

The good news is that it can be pretty straightforward to humanely trap groundhogs with a simple bait that's sure to entice your furry intruder: Apples. This tasty fruit is well-loved by humans and groundhogs alike (in fact, it's one of the most popular and readily available fruits in the U.S.), so you probably already have it in your kitchen. And a great aspect of this method is that you don't need to waste an entire delicious apple on your groundhog foe. A few apple cores or apple skins that you would have otherwise discarded should do the trick — and when you're through, you can even repurpose any leftover apples as a unique bird feeder, since birds love snacking on this juicy fruit, too. Here's what to do.