How To Repurpose An Apple For A Unique Bird Feeder

Attracting more songbirds to your yard is often as simple as introducing a feeder. There are lots of fancy birdseed dispensers for sale, but you don't have to spend a dime if you have access to an apple, sunflower seeds, twine, and thin, sturdy sticks. These items can be transformed into a simple feeder that leaves behind very little waste once your feathered friends are done with it. Any twine or sticks the birds don't take for nest building can go in to an easy backyard compost trench.

Prepare the apple by washing it and removing its core, leaving a cylindrical hole in the middle of the fruit. The easiest way is using an OXO Good Grips apple corer or similar tool. After that, push a pair of sticks through the bottom of the apple in a way that forms an x shape. If you'd prefer, use twine to tether two crossed sticks to each other. Square lashing works well, but any method that binds the sticks tightly will do. Next, pull some twine through the hole in the apple. If you connect your sticks with twine, leave one end long to use for this purpose and rest the apple on top of the sticks. If you poked your sticks into the apple, loop twine under the spot where they cross and pull both ends through the core cavity. Then, twist these loose ends together and tie them in a knot so your feeder is easy to hang. Finally, stud the apple with sunflower seeds. Use the pointy end of each seed like a small pin to make assembly a snap. Push half of each seed into the apple to help it stay put.