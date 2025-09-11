We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to choosing the best fuel for your mower, the deciding factor often comes down to cost. However, there's much more to consider than price per gallon. Depending on the type of gas you put in your mower, you could end up with additional costs in maintenance and additives or, even worse, severe damage to your machine. On the other hand, using the correct fuel is one of the easiest ways to extend the life of your lawn mower. This is why you should reconsider using regular unleaded gas in a lawn mower and, when possible, use ethanol-free gasoline instead.

The problem with regular unleaded gas is that it contains ethanol, an alcohol derived from grain. Ethanol was first blended with gasoline in order to make the petroleum supply stretch further, and most gasolines available at the pump in the U.S. today are 10% ethanol, designated as E10. Still, while ethanol makes more fuel available, it also has some issues. One of the biggest is that it absorbs contaminants since it's not water soluble. Over time, it can also separate from the petroleum gas molecules in a process known as phase separation.

All of this can lead to myriad problems for your lawn mower engine. Common issues include corrosion of internal parts and gum residue deposits. Plastic and rubber parts and components, such as hoses, gaskets, and filters may degrade as well. As a result, your lawn mower may be difficult to start or keep running, and it can even lead to engine failure.