Easily Clean Your Mason Jar Hummingbird Feeder With A Household Staple

Although you might think your mason jar hummingbird feeder requires less cleaning than a plastic one, it's still essential to clean it regularly for the safety of your little feathered friends. There are a plethora of factors to consider when choosing what to clean your feeder with, but one easy method is to use vinegar. Why vinegar? It can slow down bacterial growth, and it works even better when mixed with hot water. It also isn't harmful to hummingbirds.

Before we proceed with the steps for cleaning your mason jar hummingbird feeder, let's take a closer look at when it's necessary to clean it. Temperature plays a big role in how often you want to clean your feeders. When it is hotter outside, you'll want to clean your feeder more often, at least every other day (every day may be better in humid climates). On days that aren't too hot, washing every three days is sufficient. As the weather gets colder, you can clean the feeder just a couple of times a week.

However, if your hummers are emptying the feeder quickly, it's wise to clean it each time before refilling it. Even if your feeder isn't empty, you should regularly discard and refresh the nectar after thoroughly washing it. Also, empty your feeder and clean it immediately if you spot mold growing inside the jar, or if the hummingbird nectar has turned cloudy. Now that you know when you need your mason jar hummingbird feeder, let's dive into how to clean it with vinegar.