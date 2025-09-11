Easily Clean Your Mason Jar Hummingbird Feeder With A Household Staple
Although you might think your mason jar hummingbird feeder requires less cleaning than a plastic one, it's still essential to clean it regularly for the safety of your little feathered friends. There are a plethora of factors to consider when choosing what to clean your feeder with, but one easy method is to use vinegar. Why vinegar? It can slow down bacterial growth, and it works even better when mixed with hot water. It also isn't harmful to hummingbirds.
Before we proceed with the steps for cleaning your mason jar hummingbird feeder, let's take a closer look at when it's necessary to clean it. Temperature plays a big role in how often you want to clean your feeders. When it is hotter outside, you'll want to clean your feeder more often, at least every other day (every day may be better in humid climates). On days that aren't too hot, washing every three days is sufficient. As the weather gets colder, you can clean the feeder just a couple of times a week.
However, if your hummers are emptying the feeder quickly, it's wise to clean it each time before refilling it. Even if your feeder isn't empty, you should regularly discard and refresh the nectar after thoroughly washing it. Also, empty your feeder and clean it immediately if you spot mold growing inside the jar, or if the hummingbird nectar has turned cloudy. Now that you know when you need your mason jar hummingbird feeder, let's dive into how to clean it with vinegar.
How to clean your mason jar hummingbird feeder with vinegar
While you may be tempted to clean your hummingbird feeder in the sink with the rest of your dishes using your regular dish soap, this can leave a residue in the feeder that can prove to be harmful to the hummingbirds. In addition to its many unexpected uses around your lawn and garden, vinegar is an excellent choice for cleaning hummingbird feeders, as it can be rinsed away with hot water.
You will want to mix two parts water to one part distilled white vinegar; measurements can vary depending on the amount of cleaner you need. You may want to have a fresh toothbrush on hand to aid in the cleaning process, as it will help you remove any nectar residue stuck inside the jar. Use it to clean the base as well. If you place both the jar and base in a bucket with the water and vinegar mixture and let it soak, you can be sure it's removing any bacteria that may be on it while reaching the inside of the tiny feeding holes. Rinse the jar and the base of the well with hot water, and then allow them to air-dry completely before refilling the feeder with fresh nectar. Before you put it back, be sure you know where to hang your feeder to keep hummingbirds coming back.