The Tropical Fruit Tree That'll Add Colorful Privacy To Your Backyard

Do you want to add more privacy to your backyard without taking away from the features you love most? Building a wood or composite privacy fence is a great way to keep away wandering gazes, but it can make your yard feel closed in. If you want to keep things looking natural and wonderfully wild, have you considered using plants for privacy? To create the DIY privacy nook of your dreams, there's a solution that keeps your yard out of sight of anyone passing by while also adding a splash of color — as well as the occasional snack with its edible fruit.

Pineapple guava (Acca sellowiana), also known as feijoa or guavasteen, is a slow-growing but colorful tree native to South America. In the spring, this tree floods your yard with color thanks to its flowers, which range from pink to red to white. Once the tree is established, it can also bear fruit in the fall months, pairing privacy with a treat.

If this sounds tempting, then you may find yourself wanting to add pineapple guava to your own garden. However, before you run to your local nursery, it's important to learn exactly how to grow this tree for the best results. You should also take the time to research how well this tree can grow in your local region — this plant is considered invasive in Hawaii, and should not be planted.