How To Repurpose Shutters For Rustic And Stylish Garden Bed Walls

There are plenty of benefits to having raised garden beds, but if you want a bunch of them, filling them with fresh bags of soil can get expensive. If you're looking to keep costs down while protecting your plants from rabbits and other creatures, you should consider building this style of garden from materials you have on hand. For example, you can make a unique raised bed from an old headboard or repurpose lawn chairs to DIY a budget-friendly elevated garden. If you've recently removed the shutters from your house, try turning them into the walls for your raised bed. These panels may contain architectural elements that boost your garden's visual appeal. Even if the shutters are somewhat worn, they can lend rustic charm to your growing space while keeping valuable materials out of landfills.

Whether you're reusing shutters from your home or searching for a set of them at a salvage yard, make sure they're safe for your plants before starting to construct your raised bed. If you suspect they're coated in lead paint or contain other chemicals you wouldn't want to enter your soil, don't use them for this project. Also avoid shutters that are rotting or rusting, as these problems are likely to get worse when exposed to additional rain and hose water. Wooden shutters are easiest to turn into a box for holding soil and plants as they can be nailed together, but you may be able to connect shutters made of aluminum or other materials if you have the right tools for drilling holes in them. You could even repurpose plastic shutters by using them to decorate a garden bed with wooden walls.