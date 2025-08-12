How To Repurpose Shutters For Rustic And Stylish Garden Bed Walls
There are plenty of benefits to having raised garden beds, but if you want a bunch of them, filling them with fresh bags of soil can get expensive. If you're looking to keep costs down while protecting your plants from rabbits and other creatures, you should consider building this style of garden from materials you have on hand. For example, you can make a unique raised bed from an old headboard or repurpose lawn chairs to DIY a budget-friendly elevated garden. If you've recently removed the shutters from your house, try turning them into the walls for your raised bed. These panels may contain architectural elements that boost your garden's visual appeal. Even if the shutters are somewhat worn, they can lend rustic charm to your growing space while keeping valuable materials out of landfills.
Whether you're reusing shutters from your home or searching for a set of them at a salvage yard, make sure they're safe for your plants before starting to construct your raised bed. If you suspect they're coated in lead paint or contain other chemicals you wouldn't want to enter your soil, don't use them for this project. Also avoid shutters that are rotting or rusting, as these problems are likely to get worse when exposed to additional rain and hose water. Wooden shutters are easiest to turn into a box for holding soil and plants as they can be nailed together, but you may be able to connect shutters made of aluminum or other materials if you have the right tools for drilling holes in them. You could even repurpose plastic shutters by using them to decorate a garden bed with wooden walls.
Turning wooden shutters into a beautiful raised bed
Once you've found suitable shutters for your raised bed, decide where to put your creation. Select a spot where the plants inside will get enough sunlight and, if needed, wind protection. Also determine if you'd like to add cardboard to your raised bed, which can help prevent weeds from growing through its bottom, or an alternative such as wire mesh, which can keep voles and gophers out.
After that, form a rectangle with the shutters and attach them to each other at the corners. You can use a nail gun or a drill and screws for this task. Nail guns are simple to maneuver and get the job done fast, but screws offer a more durable hold. Screws are also easier to remove if you want to move the bed at a later date. If you opt for screws, make sure they're made of stainless steel, galvanized metal, or another material that can withstand outdoor conditions. When building a large bed, you may need to attach two or more shutters to create the longest sides of the rectangle.
Don't forget to install braces to prevent the walls of the bed from warping. Either brace the corners with metal brackets or place a bar across the center to connect the two longest walls. Want to customize your raised bed? Apply non-toxic weatherproof paint — Jungarian outdoor wood furniture decor paint, for example — to its exterior. Whether you adorn the sides with botanical murals or settle on a solid color that matches your patio furniture, paint can make the final product look polished and inviting.