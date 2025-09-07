Is It Safe To Add Bacon Grease To A Bird Feeder? Here's What We Know

Bird feeders are a great way to invite feathered friends to your yard. You can save money by making your own bird feed using seeds from your garden, and some people even make homemade suet for their birdfeeders. Suet — a type of bird food made from animal fat — can be an excellent source of calories before a migration or during the lean winter months. True suet is made from beef fat, traditionally from the loin or kidney areas of the cow, but some people substitute bacon grease. While this may seem like a convenient hack, it can actually be dangerous for birds.

Birds may fly away after visiting your bird feeder, so you may not see the harm bacon grease can cause directly. However, bacon contains preservatives that are harmful to birds due to carcinogenic compounds. It may also contain flavorings and sugar, and it's very high in salt, which isn't great for birds either. These ingredients occur in small enough amounts that they aren't harmful to humans, but it's definitely enough to hurt birds. If you raise pigs and make your own bacon this may not be an issue, but for the average person buying bacon at the grocery store, it will be. Additionally, bacon grease is a softer fat than beef fat, and it melts more easily. This can lead to birds getting the grease on their feathers, which leaves them unable to regulate their body temperature. That's not good in any season, but it's particularly dangerous during winter.