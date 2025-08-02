Rats Will Completely Ignore Your Bird Feeder After Using A Common Essential Oil

Bird feeders are known to attract a litany of pests. Mites are attracted to rotting bird feed, and squirrels will devour seeds before they even touch the ground. But the most reviled rodent also loves spilled bird feed. That's right, rats are drawn to bird feeders as much as the next critter. This can be a major problem if you live in a dense urban area where trash waits on the streets for days before it's picked up. Fortunately there are several ways to repel them. One of the fastest and easiest ways to get rid of rats around your bird feeder is peppermint oil. The oil will also protect your hummingbird feeder from pests.

You don't need to use your oil on the bird feed itself. Just sprinkle it around the feeder. This should create an odorous barrier around your feeder that repels rats. This oil will also repel some of the aforementioned creatures. If you have a mite or tick problem in your yard, peppermint oil is known to ward them off. You can also put the oil around your garbage bins to repel raccoons, and you can use peppermint oil on your porch or doorway to repel insects.

If you want to make your own peppermint oil to ward off rats, it's fairly easy. All you need to do is buy the leaves at the grocery store, wash them, and crush them. Then place the leaves in a jar and smother them in either grapeseed oil or olive oil. Next, seal the jar and let it sit for about 72 hours. Once you've completed those steps, use cheesecloth to strain the oil before applying it in your backyard. You can also make peppermint extract by placing peppermint leaves in a high-proof alcohol solution for multiple weeks.