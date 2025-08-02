Rats Will Completely Ignore Your Bird Feeder After Using A Common Essential Oil
Bird feeders are known to attract a litany of pests. Mites are attracted to rotting bird feed, and squirrels will devour seeds before they even touch the ground. But the most reviled rodent also loves spilled bird feed. That's right, rats are drawn to bird feeders as much as the next critter. This can be a major problem if you live in a dense urban area where trash waits on the streets for days before it's picked up. Fortunately there are several ways to repel them. One of the fastest and easiest ways to get rid of rats around your bird feeder is peppermint oil. The oil will also protect your hummingbird feeder from pests.
You don't need to use your oil on the bird feed itself. Just sprinkle it around the feeder. This should create an odorous barrier around your feeder that repels rats. This oil will also repel some of the aforementioned creatures. If you have a mite or tick problem in your yard, peppermint oil is known to ward them off. You can also put the oil around your garbage bins to repel raccoons, and you can use peppermint oil on your porch or doorway to repel insects.
If you want to make your own peppermint oil to ward off rats, it's fairly easy. All you need to do is buy the leaves at the grocery store, wash them, and crush them. Then place the leaves in a jar and smother them in either grapeseed oil or olive oil. Next, seal the jar and let it sit for about 72 hours. Once you've completed those steps, use cheesecloth to strain the oil before applying it in your backyard. You can also make peppermint extract by placing peppermint leaves in a high-proof alcohol solution for multiple weeks.
How to put down peppermint oil and how it repels rodents
The best way to use peppermint oil is to put it in a spray bottle. You should use around 10 drops for every 16 ounces. This will make it easier to evenly distribute the oil across your lawn. The light misting will coat the grass, repelling rodents and insects alike. You can also dribble it on a rag and wipe down the base of the feeder. The oil will only work for a few days at a time. Once rats have stopped coming around for a while, there's a good chance they won't return, and you'll no longer need to reapply the spray.
You can also plant peppermint around your bird feeder to repel rodents. Just make sure that you put it in the ground in the spring. If you want to start from seed, grow the plant indoors for about a month before the final frost of the year. Soil temperatures should be at least 55 degrees Fahrenheit for peppermint to thrive. Peppermint does well in full sunlight or shade. You can also plant daffodils to make your rat problem a thing of the past.
There are several other ways to repel rats if you continue to have problems. The best way is to secure your garbage. If large pieces of food are accessible, rats will come to your yard. If your bird feeder isn't hanging or elevated by a pole, you should consider getting a new one. Rats will often eat fruit that has fallen off trees, so if fruit is rotting in your yard, you should pick it up. You might also need a rodent-resistant compost bin. Finally, if rats are getting into your shed or crawlspace, there is a WD-40 trick that will keep them away.