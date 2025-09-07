The Pretty Geranium That Might Be The Answer To Your Wasp Problem

Of the many things Mother Nature can do to ruin your enjoyment of the great outdoors, having wasps hanging out in your yard, porch, and garden may be pretty high up on the list. While it may seem like wasps want to sting you, they would rather be left alone. But when you're sharing space with them, they can become aggravated with you pretty quickly and show their distaste for your presence with a sting or two.

While there may be some things attracting wasps to your yard, you can also deter them. If you're tired of dealing with wasps, consider growing a plant that will chase them away. The ivy leaf geranium (Pelargonium peltatum) not only brings beauty to your yard, but it is also a flowering plant that wasps don't like.

Before investing in ivy leaf geraniums, check your hardiness zone. These plants thrive in zones 10 through 12 if you want them to grow as perennials. If you're not in those zones, don't fret — you can still grow ivy leaf geraniums in cooler zones, but they will be annuals. They can grow stems up to 5 feet long, and have a few colors to choose from (you might want some of each): purple, pink, and red. It's essential to know how to care for your ivy leaf geraniums if you want them to thrive and keep those wasps away. Where you grow them will matter as well.