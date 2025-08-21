If You Want To Attract Pollinators To Your Shade Garden, Don't Overlook This Stunning Hybrid

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A garden filled with beautiful plants and flowers is a surefire way to attract a lot of pollinators, especially if you plant the right kinds. Whether you want to make all the bees come buzzing to your garden or sit back and watch hummingbirds compete for blooms on any of these 13 plants that hummingbirds love, there are a number of plant types you can utilize that pollinators will love.

One pretty flower you don't want to overlook is called foamy bells (Heucherella). This stunning plant is a hybrid cross of Heuchera (coral bells) and Tiarella (foam flowers) that produces bright-colored leaves and tiny white or pink flowers that draw butterflies and hummingbirds like magnets. Foamy bells is ideal for shadier gardens and looks great along borders and pathways, and in rock gardens, too.

The best time to plant foamy bells is in the late spring or early summer, so the plant has time to establish its roots. When moving foamy bells from a pot to the ground, dig a hole in well-draining soil that is about twice the size of the pot and roughly the same depth. Space the plants 16 to 20 inches apart. Gently fill the hole with soil and lightly press it down around the base. Then, water deeply and slowly so the roots have a chance to get a good drink.