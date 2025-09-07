HGTV Star Jeremiah Brent's Budget-Friendly Tip For Improving Your Outdoor Space
A water feature can instantly transform your yard by creating a tranquil atmosphere. Fountains and waterfalls are especially appealing because they pair calming visuals with the soothing sounds of running water. Though a well-designed water feature can add value to your home, there are some potential drawbacks to adding a fountain to your yard. For starters, water use is a big concern in areas that experience droughts.
Even if you live miles from a desert, the rising cost of water is important to take into account when deciding whether to add a fountain, a pond, or even a birdbath. Some fountains – Smart Solar's 22300R01 solar-powered ceramic frog water feature, for example — recycle the liquids that flow through them, but they require some maintenance. Plus, there's the upfront cost of buying a fountain to consider. While you can try to DIY a budget-friendly fountain with just two items, adding a fountain or water feature still may not be feasible.
Luckily, as HGTV design expert Jeremiah Brent points out, you don't have to make expensive upgrades to take advantage of water's most nurturing noises. "So much of what I love about a water feature is the visual it creates, but the sound is equally important," he told MyDomaine, adding that when it comes to auditory impact, "there's more than one way to address it in your space." Brent explains, "If installing a fountain feels unrealistic, try an outdoor speaker and your favorite Spotify playlist," Brent says. For instance, you could use a waterproof device such as a Bose SoundLink Flex portable Bluetooth speaker to steep your patio in the sounds of a babbling brook.
Filling your outdoor space with relaxing water sounds
If you spring for an outdoor speaker, fully embrace its ability to evoke oceans, streams, and other relaxing bodies of water. You might start by building playlists that highlight different types of natural water features. One playlist could feature seaside sounds such as crashing waves, while another could focus on rushing waterfalls and splashing streams.
While you're at it, make playlists that capture the feeling of your favorite water-filled places. Are you drawn to the romantic gondolas in the canals of Venice, Italy, or the fun-loving surf culture of Venice, California? Collect tracks that capture the spirit of these spots. You could even create mixes that intersperse this place-based music with recordings of waves, whale songs, or whatever floats your proverbial boat.
Help your speaker make an even bigger splash by placing it near water-inspired decor on your deck or patio. Display a jar of shells from a trip to Maine's shores, or fill a vase with hibiscus flowers that remind you of a vacation on Hawaii's beaches. Craft a lighthouse-style planter to create a nautical atmosphere, or make coastal stepping stones with repurposed sea glass. To channel the charm of a stream tucked into a forest, put your speaker near a lush evergreen garland or a decorative bowl of pinecones. If you draw your inspiration from nature, you're bound to feel its restorative power in your space.