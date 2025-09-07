HGTV Star Jeremiah Brent's Budget-Friendly Tip For Improving Your Outdoor Space

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A water feature can instantly transform your yard by creating a tranquil atmosphere. Fountains and waterfalls are especially appealing because they pair calming visuals with the soothing sounds of running water. Though a well-designed water feature can add value to your home, there are some potential drawbacks to adding a fountain to your yard. For starters, water use is a big concern in areas that experience droughts.

Even if you live miles from a desert, the rising cost of water is important to take into account when deciding whether to add a fountain, a pond, or even a birdbath. Some fountains – Smart Solar's 22300R01 solar-powered ceramic frog water feature, for example — recycle the liquids that flow through them, but they require some maintenance. Plus, there's the upfront cost of buying a fountain to consider. While you can try to DIY a budget-friendly fountain with just two items, adding a fountain or water feature still may not be feasible.

Luckily, as HGTV design expert Jeremiah Brent points out, you don't have to make expensive upgrades to take advantage of water's most nurturing noises. "So much of what I love about a water feature is the visual it creates, but the sound is equally important," he told MyDomaine, adding that when it comes to auditory impact, "there's more than one way to address it in your space." Brent explains, "If installing a fountain feels unrealistic, try an outdoor speaker and your favorite Spotify playlist," Brent says. For instance, you could use a waterproof device such as a Bose SoundLink Flex portable Bluetooth speaker to steep your patio in the sounds of a babbling brook.