Repurpose Sea Glass For One-Of-A-Kind Coastal Garden Decor

The first thing you'll do is apply the matte white spray paint to cover the backs of your sea glass, creating a solid background that will make the colors stand out even more in the stone. While the paint dries on those, you will mix your cement (you'll want a bucket for this). For one stepping stone measuring around 10 inches in diameter, you'll mix a cup and a half of cement with 6 and a half cups of sand. Slowly add water and mix the two ingredients — you only want enough water to wet the mix; too much will make your stones sink when you try to arrange them.

Now it's time to dump your mix into your mold. Once all of it is in, shake the container side to side to even out the cement. Put on some rubber gloves and start adding your bits of sea glass (unpainted side up), stones, shells, and anything else you'd like, and make whatever pattern you prefer. Be sure to push them in enough that they'll stay in place as the cement dries. Give the stepping stone about a week to fully dry. Tip it over gently over the grass, and give it a shake, and it should come out. Before applying the clear spray paint to the top of your stone, thoroughly clean it, paying close attention to the areas around the stone. Once you use the spray and it dries completely, place your stone wherever you'd like. It's a great way to bring the beach to your yard.