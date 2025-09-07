The Berry-Filled Climbing Plant That'll Attract Cardinals To Your Garden

This climbing vine can grow up to 30 feet or more, and its thick, dense foliage offers perfect coverage from predators, along with lots of places to hide and enjoy their berry meals in peace. Cardinals also love American bittersweet for the many little nesting nooks the plant has to offer. Since cardinals are non-migratory, planting American bittersweet provides them with year-round nesting spots — and gives your family the chance to enjoy them from spring through winter.

Also known as climbing bittersweet or false bittersweet, American bittersweet thrives in USDA Hardiness Zones 3 to 8. It flourishes in full sun or light shade, prospers in a variety of soil moisture levels, and requires very little pruning — making it a low-maintenance option that's great for trellises, walls, or fences. It should be noted that while various songbirds, as well as foxes and squirrels, love to munch on these colorful fruits, all parts of the plant and seed are toxic to and should be avoided by humans and pets.

American bittersweet begins to bloom and flower in the spring, grows glossy green leaves in the summer, and eventually produces bright orange-red berries in the fall and winter. These colorful, fleshy berries are high in fat and a perfect energy-rich food source for hungry cardinals, who will flock to your garden in pursuit of them. In addition to planting American bittersweet, you can attract cardinals to your yard with certain seeds in your feeder, like sunflower and safflower.