Can You Use Olive Oil To Prevent Rust On Garden Tools? Here's What To Know

Gardening is widely considered to be the most relaxing hobby you could have, allowing you to destress, revel in the beauty of nature, and get away from screens. Unfortunately, gardening also comes with responsibilities, which can leave you frustrated enough to throw up your hands and quit until the following spring. One common challenge for gardeners everywhere is rusting equipment, which can run up a nasty bill, send you running back and forth to the store, and even result in injury to you or your plants if you're not careful. Luckily, there are ways to prevent your garden tools, lawn mower blades, and other outdoor equipment from accumulating dirt and rust with reckless abandon. Linseed and food safe mineral oil are great at preventing rust. But sometimes you need a quick fix when those aren't available. One such trick involves the use of a simple kitchen staple which you probably have on-hand in your home right now: olive oil. By rubbing just a small glug of olive oil on your shovels, spades, and hoes, you can shield the metal from common wear and tear, and prevent moisture from seeping in and ruining the tools before their time is up.

This works because olive oil provides a natural protective barrier against moisture (remember oil and water don't mix), which slows metal from corroding as it is exposed to the elements. There are also specialized products for this sort of thing, such as food-grade mineral oil, beeswax, and linseed oil, but olive oil is a great alternative in a pinch, or for anyone searching for a more cost-effective method. That said, there are drawbacks to using a vegetable oil of any kind on your gardening tools, as they can break down, go rancid, or contain impurities.