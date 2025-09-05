How To Choose The Best Type Of Umbrella For Your Patio

Once you know how big (or small) the pole needs to be to fit in your table, unless you're looking for a free-standing umbrella, you'll want to calculate the umbrella size. You will want an umbrella that stretches at least 2 feet out from each side of the table if you want to ensure each person has ample shade. Before heading to the store to buy an umbrella, measure your table (or the seating area, if you want to ensure sun safety while lounging on the patio). If you're using a free-standing umbrella, consider adding a couple of feet to your calculation, depending on its placement in relation to your table.

Shape matters, too. If you're covering a round or square table, a round or square umbrella will work fine. If you're using your umbrella to cover a picnic table or any other rectangular table, consider a rectangular umbrella for better coverage. If you put a round or square umbrella over a picnic table, it will leave some people sitting in the sun.

Consider, also, whether the umbrellas you're looking at have tilting features and lifting mechanisms. Do you want something that remains stationary all the time, or one that tilts to offer different coverage areas as the sun moves? Do you want something you can easily lift and then bring down when not in use, or something that you can leave up all the time? These considerations matter when it comes to storage and stormy weather as well. If your umbrella doesn't fold down, it could blow away and be difficult to store in the winter.