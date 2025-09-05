The Must-Plant Perennial That'll Keep Hummingbirds Happy Well Into Fall

Part of the joy of having a beautiful garden and yard is getting to enjoy the abundance of happy hummingbirds that make your yard their regular hang out. Start by creating the perfect DIY hummingbird haven in your yard using clever tips. If you want to take things further, add a water feature that keeps hummingbirds cool and hydrated, and be sure and plant flowers they love. One stunning favorite of hummingbirds is mimbres figwort (Scrophularia macrantha). Take one look at these bright red flowers and you will know why they are also called redbirds-in-a-tree. Their uniquely shaped flowers, which last into fall, indeed look like a flock of little redbirds sitting on branches. This plant reaches a height of 2 to 3 feet with a spread of 16 to 20 inches and has a bushy character that looks great in any garden. It's also very pollinator friendly, attracting bees, butterflies, and (yup) hummingbirds.

The New Mexico native perennial is easy care for, making it a great addition for newbies to add to their list of fuss-free plants that are great for beginning gardeners. It blooms repeatedly from spring through the fall providing your hummingbird friends with continuous nectar. This brightly colored plant will even re-bloom without deadheading. Although it's a native of the mountainous regions of New Mexico, if you've determined you live in one of the plant hardiness zones 4 through 9, it grows very well. Another benefit to this striking flower is that it is non-toxic and safe for planting in areas where children and pets frolic.