Do You Have To Worry About The Flesh Eating New World Screwworm?

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently reported that it had confirmed the first, singular case of a person in the U.S. infected with the flesh-eating parasite known as the New World screwworm. By now, most Americans who head to the beach know they have to protect themselves against vibrio in coastal waters, another flesh-eating bacteria. However, given that the New World screwworm was considered eradicated in the U.S. during the 1960s (and Mexico by the 1990s), most Americans haven't given this dangerous parasite much thought. A recent rash of cases involving livestock, pets, and people in Mexico and Central America have given the parasite renewed media coverage. This, along with the first confirmed case in the U.S., has many outdoor enthusiasts wondering if they have to worry about the flesh eating New World screwworm. The answer to that question depends on where your adventures take you.

The Maryland man who became the first human in the U.S. to have the dangerous parasite had actually just returned from a trip to El Salvador, where the New World screwworm is much more prevalent and cases have been on the rise recently. However, while the threat of coming in contact with this parasite remains low in the U.S., those traveling in Mexico, Central America, or the Caribbean should be aware of the dangers. This flesh-eating parasite has remained active in those areas, affecting primarily livestock, as was the case with this year's outbreak. However, human cases have been reported in these countries each year as well, particularly in rainforest regions. Given the increased popularity of outdoor adventures in those areas, it is important to take precautions you are planning a trip to that region.