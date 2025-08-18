How To Safeguard Against Flesh-Eating Bacteria In Coastal Waters

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Every summer, cases of vibrio vulnificus, commonly called flesh-eating bacteria, begin to climb as water temperatures rise in coastal areas. This year is no different, as incidents begin to spike in August – including a number of fatalities, and numbers are expected to climb throughout the season. Although cases are most common along the Gulf and Southeast Atlantic coasts, incidents are reported as far north as Cape Cod. Unlike dangerous creatures to look out for on the seashore, this unexpected danger at the beach cannot be seen. However, there are steps you can take to safeguard against flesh-eating bacteria, including not just when and how you enter the water, but also how you consume any shellfish that is harvested from it.

Vibrio are actually a family of bacteria. Vibrio vulnificus is but one strain, although it is a particularly dangerous one. Although vibrio may be present in waters throughout the year, people are particularly prone when the bacteria is at its peak during the warm weather periods. Typically, the highest number of infections are reported from May through October. This mirrors hurricane season, which makes sense as hurricanes also increase with warm water and can cause additional flooding and water surges where bacteria thrives.

However it enters the body, vibrio can cause infection. The type and severity of the symptoms vary based on how it enters the body, the health of the individual, and how quickly they seek treatment. When ingested, vibrio often causes nausea, vomiting, and other symptoms associated with food poisoning. When it enters the body through a cut or wound, it can enter the bloodstream. At that point, it can become deadly. With vibrio vulnificus in particular, 90% of cases come from contact via open wounds. However other species of vibrio are primarily contracted through consumption of seafood.