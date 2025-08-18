How To Safeguard Against Flesh-Eating Bacteria In Coastal Waters
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Every summer, cases of vibrio vulnificus, commonly called flesh-eating bacteria, begin to climb as water temperatures rise in coastal areas. This year is no different, as incidents begin to spike in August – including a number of fatalities, and numbers are expected to climb throughout the season. Although cases are most common along the Gulf and Southeast Atlantic coasts, incidents are reported as far north as Cape Cod. Unlike dangerous creatures to look out for on the seashore, this unexpected danger at the beach cannot be seen. However, there are steps you can take to safeguard against flesh-eating bacteria, including not just when and how you enter the water, but also how you consume any shellfish that is harvested from it.
Vibrio are actually a family of bacteria. Vibrio vulnificus is but one strain, although it is a particularly dangerous one. Although vibrio may be present in waters throughout the year, people are particularly prone when the bacteria is at its peak during the warm weather periods. Typically, the highest number of infections are reported from May through October. This mirrors hurricane season, which makes sense as hurricanes also increase with warm water and can cause additional flooding and water surges where bacteria thrives.
However it enters the body, vibrio can cause infection. The type and severity of the symptoms vary based on how it enters the body, the health of the individual, and how quickly they seek treatment. When ingested, vibrio often causes nausea, vomiting, and other symptoms associated with food poisoning. When it enters the body through a cut or wound, it can enter the bloodstream. At that point, it can become deadly. With vibrio vulnificus in particular, 90% of cases come from contact via open wounds. However other species of vibrio are primarily contracted through consumption of seafood.
How to protect yourself from vibrio
Given the potentially grave outcome of a vibrio infection, it is important to take precautions to avoid infections and closely monitor for symptoms of infection. Unfortunately, you cannot tell if vibrio is present by looking at the water. So, during the hottest times of year, it is best to err on the side of caution. First and foremost, don't get in the water if you have an open wound, including a fresh tattoo or body piercing. Covering the wound with a waterproof bandage offers some protection, but is not a guarantee.
Whether in or out of the water, it is a good idea to wear protective footwear, like Whitin Amphibious Water Shoes, to keep from potentially being cut by sharp, vibrio-laden shells or rocks. This is particularly important if you have liver or kidney disease or your immune system in compromised in any way. You also need to watch for seawater or seafood drippings when handling wet objects or preparing seafood if you have wounds on your hands. Additionally, any seafood you plan to consume should be well cooked, as eating raw or undercooked shellfish can lead to a vibrio infection.
Regardless of any known open wounds, after spending time in the water wash your body thoroughly with soap and water, paying particularly attention to any knicks, scrapes, or cuts. Ditto for handling seafood. Wearing gloves is the best option, but a thoroughly handwashing is the next best thing. Additionally, after any time spent in coastal waters or handling shellfish, you should monitor any open wounds for signs of infections. If you are on vacation, approach it the same way you would treat a potential infection while camping — monitor the wound for a week while keeping it clean and covered. If you see signs of infection or high fever, seek medical attention immediately.