DIY An Elegant Bird Feeder With The Help Of These Glassware Staples

There's no right or wrong way to take thrifted glassware and make a bird feeder. The main goal is to glue the pieces together in a manner that gives the feeder a large bowl to hold bird feed and a top cover to protect the seed from the elements. Yours can look similar to this one from YouTuber My Little Slice of Paradise.

Before gluing all your pieces together, it might be a good idea to place everything into different configurations to find the best fit. You might realize that some pieces you intended to use don't exactly fit in the design. Or you might discover that you need to stop and find a different piece to make the whole thing work. Once you have your final setup, assemble all the pieces with glue, and leave it for a few hours to cure properly — then add a hook and chain to the top.

To make this glassware bird feeder even more elegant, you can emphasize the beautiful patterns and designs. Try using glass paint pens to outline designs already present in the glassware or draw your own creations. Something like Artistro 24 Dual Tip Acrylic Paint Markers might work. The end result will be a bird feeder that birds cannot wait to visit. And if you require a clever solution to allow you to add multiple bird feeders to your yard, try using a shepherd's hook to display all your DIY glassware feeders.