Protect Your Yard From Deer With A Must-Plant Lush Ground Cover

Watching as deer explore your backyard can be a special experience — up until they start eating all of your ground coverage. Ground coverage is an essential part of your yard, adding natural beauty while also providing handy benefits, like controlling erosion and even reducing the number of weeds that pop up in your lawn. So while deer might be a welcome sight in your garden, you may be looking for a way to reduce their hunger-fueled destruction. Thankfully, you don't need to remove all of your ground cover. Instead, you just need to pick the right types, and this deer-resistant, lush plant can be the perfect place to start.

Broadleaf stonecrop (Sedum spathulifolium) is an evergreen perennial, and it actually falls into the category of succulents. Broadleaf stonecrop, like other succulents, puts off deer thanks to its super thick leaves and taste. This vibrant ground cover is also quite easy to grow thanks to its hardiness. Paired with its resistance to deer, it can be a great solution for keeping your yard healthy and eye-catching if deer are a problem.

Before you start growing broadleaf stonecrop in your yard, there are a few extra steps to take. First, you'll want to learn more about this plant and its growing requirements. This will help you decide if this lush ground cover is the right plant for you. You should also note that deer-resistant is not the same as deer-proof, and you may want to consider a fence upgrade to keep deer out of your yard for extra protection.