The Kitchen Staple That'll Help Keep Weeds From Growing In Your Gravel

Weeds are an unfortunate part of having a yard or garden. They pop up everywhere — in vegetable gardens, flower beds, gravel paths, and even between concrete slabs. Weeds can cause a host of problems. Some act like parasites, attaching to plant roots and killing them off. Others compete for space and nutrients, weakening healthy plants and making them vulnerable to pests and disease. On top of all that, they make everything look messy and unkempt, ruining all the hard work you put into your yard. Fortunately, a common household item — baking soda — can help prevent weeds from growing on your gravel walks and driveways. Also called sodium bicarbonate, baking soda kills weeds by altering the pH levels in the soil and sucking the moisture out of the weeds, causing them to wither and die.

Due to its effects on soil pH, it isn't recommended to use baking soda to kill weeds around your vegetables and flowers or on large expanses of your yard, but it can be a great choice for getting rid of the weeds in your gravel. The baking soda method is most effective on shallow-rooted, broadleaf weeds — like chickweed or clover — because it targets the plant surface. However, it doesn't work as well on deep-rooted weeds like crabgrass or dandelions. That's because baking soda doesn't soak into the soil enough to reach those stubborn roots. If you do have dandelions in your yard, consider not pulling or killing them, because they do have garden benefits.