DIY A Unique Birdhouse With The Help Of A Repurposed Boot

Providing shelter for the bird friends that visit your yard is an important part of creating a haven for them to enjoy year-round. Birdhouses come in a variety of shapes and sizes, allowing you to express your creativity with the styles you use. If you like DIY projects, you can create a very unique birdhouse by repurposing old cowboy boots.

Supplies needed for this project are minimal. All you need is the boot or boots you want to convert into birdhouses, an old license plate for the roof, decorative moss, and bird-safe rope to hang the house from a tree. You'll also need hot glue and a utility knife.

Before you get started, you will need to determine the perfect size hole to use for your birdhouse; the necessary size will vary based on what bird species you're hoping to attract. The hole will be cut into the side of the boot and needs to be big enough that the birds will feel safe going in and out of the hole. Birds like chickadees, swallows, sparrows, wrens, and bluebirds are a few of the common visitors that use birdhouses. For the safety of your bird friends, consider avoiding adding a perch to your birdhouse, as it can make it much easier for predators to access the interior. Birds rarely, if ever, use the perches to go in and out of their birdhouses, so don't worry that they won't be able to access the house if you forgo the perch.