DIY A Unique Birdhouse With The Help Of A Repurposed Boot
Providing shelter for the bird friends that visit your yard is an important part of creating a haven for them to enjoy year-round. Birdhouses come in a variety of shapes and sizes, allowing you to express your creativity with the styles you use. If you like DIY projects, you can create a very unique birdhouse by repurposing old cowboy boots.
Supplies needed for this project are minimal. All you need is the boot or boots you want to convert into birdhouses, an old license plate for the roof, decorative moss, and bird-safe rope to hang the house from a tree. You'll also need hot glue and a utility knife.
Before you get started, you will need to determine the perfect size hole to use for your birdhouse; the necessary size will vary based on what bird species you're hoping to attract. The hole will be cut into the side of the boot and needs to be big enough that the birds will feel safe going in and out of the hole. Birds like chickadees, swallows, sparrows, wrens, and bluebirds are a few of the common visitors that use birdhouses. For the safety of your bird friends, consider avoiding adding a perch to your birdhouse, as it can make it much easier for predators to access the interior. Birds rarely, if ever, use the perches to go in and out of their birdhouses, so don't worry that they won't be able to access the house if you forgo the perch.
How to make your boot birdhouse
With your supplies gathered, you can get started. First, cut a hole in the side of the boot with the utility knife, making sure the hole is the correct size. After the hole is cut, you can start adding the moss. Using a hot glue gun, glue the moss around the opening to the boot birdhouse, and wherever else you want to add this charming and creative addition. You can also add faux leaves or flowers if you want to incorporate more natural looking elements.
Bend the license plate slightly into a slanted shape. Drill two holes in the license plate at the top and bottom, where the bend is located, and two holes in the boot, one on each side. Attach the license plate to the boot with the rope to create a roof to provide shelter from the rain. Once the roof is attached, you can loop another rope through the existing one to hang the birdhouse.
Make sure to hang it four to six feet off the ground, facing northeast. Don't put it near bushes and trees where predators can easily climb. You don't need to add any nesting materials inside the boot because most birds prefer to gather their own materials. However, you can place nesting materials, like twigs, dried leaves, and other non-synthetic materials, next to the boot so the birds can choose what they want. Just be sure to avoid dangerous nesting materials to keep your feathered friends safe.