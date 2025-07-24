Nesting Materials You Should Avoid Putting In Your Birdhouse

Birds use a lot of random materials to fill their nests. Looking at a nest, you could get a snapshot of all the places that bird has visited. It's common practice for humans, especially those fond of birding, to leave out little bits of fluff and stuff for birds to take back to their nests. These little offerings are a simple hack to get birds to flock to your yard. Despite our desire to be helpful and included, we should never forget that human intervention can often prove harmful to wildlife. There are several nesting materials that it's best to avoid. These are materials that are never recommended for placement inside of birdhouses, like plastic strips and dryer lint. Even though you may find them suggested by some sources, there are important reasons why certain materials should never be left for the birds.

Of course, it's important to bear in mind that placing too much of any nesting material directly in a birdhouse is not advised. It's alright to provide some supplies for birds, but for the most part they appreciate choosing their own supplies and getting it just right for their soon-to-hatch babies. Leaving out supplies somewhere they can find it is a good idea., like stuffed inside an inverted and suspended kitchen whisk. So, remember to avoid these materials and strive to provide natural items like twigs, moss, mud, and greenery.