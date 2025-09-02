A Daisy-Like Ground Cover That'll Stun In Any Fall Garden

An ideal flower for an autumn garden should be resistant to both heat and cold, beautifully colored, and, of course, in bloom during the fall. Cold hardy ice plant (Delosperma spp.) is a wonderful combination of these features. Most of the many species and cultivars feature colorful blooms resembling daisies and low-growing stems that fill in space between larger plants or paving stones. Bloom times begins in June and ends in October, and the plant pairs well with beautiful flowering, low-demand succulents like sedum and aloe.

You do need to take care when picking out your ice plants! There is a lookalike which is also called ice plant. Carpobrotus spp. (highway ice plant) is invasive to parts of the U.S. and can be difficult to control. Both plants look quite similar, and the easiest way to tell the difference between Carpobrotus spp. and Delosperma spp. is simply to check the label of the plant before you bring it home.

You can plant your ice plants by mid-summer or during the fall in hotter climates (they thrive in USDA hardiness zones 5-8). Once properly established, they'll be perennials. Be sure to plant them in full sun and rocky, well-draining soil to ensure they thrive. Hardy ice plants are a drought-tolerant ground cover that's perfect for sunny gardens, and mature plants require little water.