The Drought-Tolerant Ground Cover That's The Perfect Addition To Your Sunny Garden

Ground cover plants bring all kinds of benefits to a landscape, from fending off weeds to reducing erosion. Some gardeners prefer to use ground cover plants instead of mulch in flower beds because they don't need to be replaced as often. You can even reduce a garden's watering needs by planting a drought-tolerant ground cover, such as hardy ice plant (Delosperma cooperi), which is also non-invasive, unlike other ice plant varieties. This fast grower thrives in desert-like conditions as well, including hot weather and soil that's both sandy and dry. It's ideal for a low-shade location in your yard, since it craves at least 6 hours of daily direct sunlight.

Hardy ice plant is easy to use as a ground cover because most of its growth is horizontal rather than vertical. Its height is typically 3 to 6 inches, while its width often reaches 2 feet. This plant is best suited for USDA hardiness zones 6 through 10. When planted in groups, hardy ice plants form a mat of plump green foliage that helps keep the ground cool in the summer. The plants also offer brightly colored flowers in the summer and fall. These blossoms are shaped like daisies, but are typically pink or purple. Hardy ice plants are willing to live in crevices and in other spots that many other plants can't handle. This makes them a great choice for rock gardens and borders beside gravel paths. You can even plant them near roads that get salted in the winter since they can manage slightly saline conditions.

