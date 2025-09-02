Here's The Average Cost To Install An Aluminum Fence In Your Yard
If wood or composite fences aren't your style, then you may find yourself interested in adding an aluminum fence to your yard. You can choose between adding more privacy with horizontal aluminum slats or opting for a traditional vertical fence for an open-air look that still enforces your perimeter. Plus, not only are aluminum fences versatile, but they're also low-maintenance and durable. This means less time (and money) spent maintaining your fence, and more time enjoying your yard. Even so, however, that doesn't mean that aluminum fences don't come with a cost of their own.
Overall, there is no single price point for installing an aluminum fence, even if you opt for a less labor-intensive no-dig fence. Various factors can affect the price, from materials and labor to the size and style of the fence. According to HomeGuide, as of 2025, you may be looking at anywhere from $25 to $75 per linear foot when investing in a new aluminum fence.
Choosing to take a DIY route can cut down on costs, but it also leads to more labor on your end. And, if you're not experienced with installing fences, costly mistakes could pop up, further increasing the total price. However, the route of installation is only one factor that leads to price variations when installing an aluminum fence in your yard. Below, explore other factors that can affect the cost of your aluminum fence.
What affects the cost of an aluminum fence?
Style plays a large part in the overall cost of installing a new aluminum fence. If you're looking to stick to the lower end of the projected cost range, traditional split rail fences tend to be the most budget-friendly style option. However, when you get into more complex designs, such as aluminum privacy fences or even intricate ornate fences, you'll find that the price per linear foot increases. Additional features, like gates, come with a higher price tag as well.
Your yard can also impact the price of your fence. Yard size is a notable factor. After all, more yard means more fence needed to cover your perimeter. However, your yard's shape can also affect how much you pay for a fence, as a yard with an uneven terrain, such as slopes, could need additional adjustments or extra pieces. Because of this, many people opt for a different fencing solution for sloped yards, like gabions.
Another potential factor to keep in mind is your specific region. Depending on where you live, your fence may require special permits or features to comply with local codes. While this may not be true for everyone, this is a possible expense to keep in mind.