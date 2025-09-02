Here's The Average Cost To Install An Aluminum Fence In Your Yard

If wood or composite fences aren't your style, then you may find yourself interested in adding an aluminum fence to your yard. You can choose between adding more privacy with horizontal aluminum slats or opting for a traditional vertical fence for an open-air look that still enforces your perimeter. Plus, not only are aluminum fences versatile, but they're also low-maintenance and durable. This means less time (and money) spent maintaining your fence, and more time enjoying your yard. Even so, however, that doesn't mean that aluminum fences don't come with a cost of their own.

Overall, there is no single price point for installing an aluminum fence, even if you opt for a less labor-intensive no-dig fence. Various factors can affect the price, from materials and labor to the size and style of the fence. According to HomeGuide, as of 2025, you may be looking at anywhere from $25 to $75 per linear foot when investing in a new aluminum fence.

Choosing to take a DIY route can cut down on costs, but it also leads to more labor on your end. And, if you're not experienced with installing fences, costly mistakes could pop up, further increasing the total price. However, the route of installation is only one factor that leads to price variations when installing an aluminum fence in your yard. Below, explore other factors that can affect the cost of your aluminum fence.