The Best Method For Replacing Lawn Mower Belts
Lawn mowers typically last years, running for hours and hours, especially if you practice the simple ways to extend their life. One of the most important parts of the machine, however, might not be high up on your maintenance checklist. The lawn mower belts, specifically the deck and drive belts, are perhaps two of the most important pieces. When it comes time to replace them, the best method is to carefully follow a diagram. Treating these parts like a puzzle to solve will not do you any favors.
It's fairly easy to recognize the signs of a worn lawn mower belt that needs replacement. Look out for cracks, squealing noises, and poorer cut quality. All of these signs denote a belt that is giving out. Whether it's the drive or deck belt, replacing the part should begin with turning your garden tool off. A push mower's belt is easier to access by turning the machine over. With a riding version, you will need to carefully lower and potentially remove the deck.
From there, release the tension on the belt, allowing you to remove it from the various pulleys. One of the best ways to not worry when replacing a belt is to take a picture of it while it's still on the mower. Using that image and your owner's manual, carefully place the new part on the pulleys in the exact position.
Why consulting your manual and taking images beforehand works for all brands and types of belts
Not all belts are alike, even for the same brand of lawn mower. Make sure you know how big the piece is that you need to replace. The top-rated riding lawn mowers to consider for your yard probably all have different belts, plus different configurations. If you do not replace the belt in the exact same way, you will end up with trouble when the mower or the blade does not work properly. Instead of trying to intuitively solve the problem like a puzzle, use pictures and diagrams to step-by-step wind the new belt, and you will be back to mowing quicker than you think.
Just like there are common mistakes to avoid when sharpening your lawn mower blades, do not make the error of replacing your lawn mower belt without knowing how it's installed. Unless you are intimately familiar with your mower brand and model, you will likely have a hard time guessing how it twists and turns around the pulleys and hooks. A diagram with a clear image of the belt, or a picture of the old belt on your mower, is ideal. Installing the part incorrectly is a recipe for disaster when it comes to your next scheduled mowing, especially due to potential slipping.