Is The Banana Soup Soil Booster Trick Worth Trying?

A hack that converts old food into a supposed soil booster has become quite popular for its convenience, but it may not be as effective as promised. The hack is quite simple and promises to repurpose your food scraps, as all you need is water, two banana peels, three egg shells, and ground cinnamon. The resulting soup is meant to be poured over your old potting soil and stirred thoroughly. After 24 hours, your soil is supposedly rejuvenated with nutrients and ready for your next plant. Unfortunately, this soup may not be the cure that gardeners hope it is, contributing very little to help your garden.

This hack can be appealing for gardeners because it is a cheap way to help your soil while reducing waste. And there are, indeed, effective fertilizer teas that provide liquid nutrients to your garden. Additionally, the hack is quick and easy. To make the soup, you just need to boil the banana peels in water for about 10 minutes, blend the resulting water with crushed egg shells and cinnamon, then let the mixture cool completely. Mix it into your soil and enjoy all that added potassium and phosphorous that leached out of the bananas into the water. It seems to be a natural way to use waste and help your soil. And while it's not considered harmful by most experts, it may not actually be doing anything to enhance your soil.