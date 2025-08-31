How To Identify And Get Rid Of Blackflies In Your Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Insects are an occupational hazard for any gardener, but there's one you may want to curtail if their numbers start to get out of hand. Contrary to their nickname, blackflies, aka black bean aphids (Aphis fabae), aren't actually flies at all. Rather, they're dark-bodied aphids that grow to about ¼ of an inch long and feed on plants in the spring and summer by sucking their sap. Most of the time, you don't need to do anything to manage them. Blackflies don't usually do much damage, and are a normal, healthy part of your garden's biodiversity. However, very large populations of blackflies can weaken plants, so you may want to control them if you notice a lot of blackflies in your garden.

If you're unsure if you have aphids, look for sooty mold on the leaves of plants. Blackflies secrete sweet, sticky honeydew after feeding, which then grows the aforementioned dark, fuzzy fungus. Also, if you have an ant problem, then you probably have an aphid problem too. Ants and aphids have a mutually advantageous relationship, wherein the aphids provide honeydew that the ants can eat, and the ants keep predators and parasites away. So if you notice a lot of ants crawling on your trees or shrubs, check higher up in the plant for aphids on the limbs or leaves. Signs of a severe blackfly infestation include yellow or curled leaves, stunted or dead shoots, and poor plant growth. But fortunately, if your garden is overrun by blackflies, there are some easy steps you can take to curtail their numbers.