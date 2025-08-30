How To Save Any Over-Fertilized Hydrangeas In Your Garden

Hydrangeas (Hydrangea spp.) are shrubs that are a popular choice for gardeners, known for their big, beautiful blooms. Hydrangea-lovers only want the best for their plants, and may be willing to do anything to help them thrive — including trying quirky tricks like using pickle juice to help hydrangeas flourish. But in the process of caring for them, some of us can accidentally overdeliver on nutrients and end up harming our hydrangeas instead. In fact, fertilizing too much can actually be worse than fertilizing too little. Not only does over-fertilizing tend to produce fewer blooms, it can result in "fertilizer burn," which dries out the hydrangea's roots.

You'll be able to tell if a hydrangea has been over-fertilized by looking at its leaves, which may appear scorched or withered. You may also see a crust of fertilizer salts on the soil around your hydrangea plant. In severe cases, the entire plant may wither and die, but there are often steps you can take to revive your hydrangea and bring it back to its former glory. Here's what to try, and how to safely fertilize going forward.