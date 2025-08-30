A Simple Addition That'll Help Plants Thrive In Your Rocky Soil Garden

Healthy soil is the anchor from which plants will either prosper or struggle, and different soil types can present unique challenges to gardeners. Rocky soil, which happens when the shifting ground pushes rocks up toward the surface, can make it particularly difficult for plants to thrive. The rocks can obstruct essential nutrients from reaching plants, and block roots from spreading out. Fortunately, there's a simple ingredient you can add to your garden's rocky soil to help improve its quality: organic matter.

So what exactly is organic matter? It's a nutrient-rich substance composed of living, dead, or decomposing plants, small animals, or microorganisms. Organic matter for soil can come from all kinds of places. For instance, seaweed makes a great source of organic matter that can contribute to a lush green yard. Coffee grounds, which you probably discard every morning, can also be repurposed as compost, mulch, or fertilizer. Even dead flowers can be recycled as organic matter to improve the health of your soil for new blooms! Here's how to get started.