Why Your Garden's Tomato Skin Is So Tough And How To Fix It

Tomatoes are a bit like people in that many prefer a little sun and warm temperatures but not non-stop sun over a series of scorching hot days. Tomatoes could scald in such conditions, so they develop a thicker-than-typical skin to help prevent the problem. Lots of wind during that heatwave could contribute to the thickening of those tomato skins too. If you're expecting a streak of really hot days back to back, providing shade for your tomatoes will help prevent scalding.

If you're growing them in containers, move them to an area that's in the shade during the hottest parts of the day. If they're in the ground or a raised bed, improvise some shade. (This clever umbrella hack keeps plants happy on hot summer days.) A patio umbrella works well, and it can be moved as needed. A shade sail is another DIY solution, providing a larger canopy of cool shade to protect a series of tomato plants, and it may be removed when not needed too.

If you live in an area that's typically hot all summer, choose tomato varieties that thrive in the heat. They usually have some heat-related term in the name, such as "Solar Fire" or "Heatmaster." Whichever varieties you plant, grow them in an area where most of the direct sunlight happens in the morning rather than the hottest parts of the day.