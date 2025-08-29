Must-Try Tricks That'll Prevent Falls Around Your Backyard Pool

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While a pool is one of the best outdoor updates to add value to your home, it can present significant safety challenges for homeowners. Slips and falls are the most common cause of accidents at home, and the risks are even greater when you have a backyard pool. From kids running on wet surfaces without proper footwear to clutter around the pool, it seems like everything contributes to an unsafe environment near the water.

Most pools are surrounded by decks and patios made of durable and attractive materials like stamped concrete, stone pavers, and composite decking. Unfortunately, once you add a little chemical residue, algae growth, and a splash of water to your deck surface, you've created the perfect formula for slips and falls. The best solution for almost any slippery pool deck surface is to broadcast an aggregate such as Sharkgrip slip-resistant additive over a fresh coating of sealant.

Whether you're using non-slip coatings or cleaning the deck regularly to remove algae and mildew, there's a lot you can do to make your pool deck less slippery. Trying different non-slip hacks to keep your deck safe, such as applying grip tape or using rubber mats, can significantly reduce the risk of slips and falls. Since pools are inherently risky and every safety upgrade makes a difference, it's worth trying different ideas to see what works best for you and your guests.