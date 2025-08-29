Must-Try Tricks That'll Prevent Falls Around Your Backyard Pool
While a pool is one of the best outdoor updates to add value to your home, it can present significant safety challenges for homeowners. Slips and falls are the most common cause of accidents at home, and the risks are even greater when you have a backyard pool. From kids running on wet surfaces without proper footwear to clutter around the pool, it seems like everything contributes to an unsafe environment near the water.
Most pools are surrounded by decks and patios made of durable and attractive materials like stamped concrete, stone pavers, and composite decking. Unfortunately, once you add a little chemical residue, algae growth, and a splash of water to your deck surface, you've created the perfect formula for slips and falls. The best solution for almost any slippery pool deck surface is to broadcast an aggregate such as Sharkgrip slip-resistant additive over a fresh coating of sealant.
Whether you're using non-slip coatings or cleaning the deck regularly to remove algae and mildew, there's a lot you can do to make your pool deck less slippery. Trying different non-slip hacks to keep your deck safe, such as applying grip tape or using rubber mats, can significantly reduce the risk of slips and falls. Since pools are inherently risky and every safety upgrade makes a difference, it's worth trying different ideas to see what works best for you and your guests.
Create a safer pool area by addressing stairs and ladders
If safety concerns have you reconsidering the pool in your yard, rest assured there is still a lot you can do to make it safer. Using non-slip coatings is the first step to take, but it's only part of the solution. By making simple improvements such as adding stair treads and securing handrails, you have a better chance of avoiding serious injuries.
Various products are available for making stair treads safer, including stick-on and roll-on tapes with grit. While these are affordable and easy to install, they're not as durable as aluminum treads like HandiTreads non-slip deck treads. With raised patterns and textures, aluminum treads improve traction and make stairs less slippery by channeling water away from above-water steps. Although they are more expensive than adhesive grip tape, they are durable, waterproof, and safe for bare feet, making them a good permanent solution for your pool area and surrounding patios and decks.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, falls from slide ladders present a serious risk of injury, so making sure your ladders are safe is the next practical move. Start by addressing stair treads on pool ladders if they are missing or inadequate, then tackle the handrails. Since handrails get pulled on constantly, they need to be fastened securely. If any of the stairs around your pool are missing handrails, make sure to install them as soon as possible. Also, review your pool maintenance checklist to ensure that ladders, stairs, and handrails are all looked at regularly, which will help extend their longevity and save you money in replacement costs.
Other pool safety upgrades to consider
A pool is one of the best ways to transform your backyard into a relaxing oasis, but only as long as you're prepared to do the maintenance that goes along with it. Making your pool maintenance checklist a priority is critical, since there are quite a few problems that can result from a poorly maintained pool. Some of the worst issues you can run into include chemical injuries and germs. Improperly stored chemicals can also create safety issues.
Drains are another cause of preventable pool injuries and fatalities. If pool drains aren't working properly or covered correctly, the suction can cause entrapment — particularly for children — leading to severe injuries and even fatalities. You can avoid pool suction injuries by making sure that all pool drains are in good working condition and covered with anti-entrapment grates.
From alarms and safety fences to proper lighting and pool safety equipment, the list of pool safety upgrades that you can make is long. But while these safety measures are important, supervision remains the single most important factor in keeping swimmers safe, especially children. By watching them closely, encouraging safe play, and discouraging running, you can avoid slips, falls, and other common safety issues. Combining these pool upgrades with careful supervision is the best way to create a safe pool environment.