DIY Old Vases And Dishes Into Adorable Modern-Rustic Garden Decor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sometimes a garden needs a little something to find its personality. A few well-chosen pieces of decor can work wonders, turning your plants' home into your own outdoor sanctuary. Luckily, garden garnishes are easy to make with repurposed household items such as old cutlery, and you can explore all sorts of creative possibilities with glassware, such as DIY birdbaths made from punch bowls. And one of the simplest and most versatile sculptures you can build calls for a vase and a bowl. If you combine these two items in the right way, you've got an adorable mushroom to accompany your flowers and other plants.

The materials of the vase and bowl you choose will shape the style of your mushroom sculpture. Vintage china pieces have an old-fashioned vibe that fits modern-rustic and cottagecore garden designs, while crystal bowls and vases can lend a bit of art-deco elegance to your outdoor space. Use glass milk bottles instead of vases to lean into a farmhouse aesthetic. If you adore cheerful colors, scour thrift shops and flea markets for Fiestaware bowls. Though collectors often hunt for these vibrant ceramic dishes, they tend to skip specimens with chipped edges and other blemishes. Imperfections like these aren't a dealbreaker for this DIY since you may be able to hide them when putting together your toadstool. Also make sure the vase you select has a smooth, level opening. This is important because you'll be using this opening as the base of your sculpture.