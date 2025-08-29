How To Grow Tasty Mushrooms With Coffee Grounds And Cardboard

Before starting the rest of the project, you'll want to soak your cardboard pieces in a pot of water for a couple of days. As for the coffee grounds, which you can use in all sorts of unexpected ways, you'll need some that have already been brewed but that are still fresh — don't let them dry out first because they can become contaminated. If you're not a big coffee drinker, you can ask a local coffee shop if you can buy a bag of freshly spent coffee grounds from them.

Next, partially cut the top of your water bottle on three sides, creating a hinge that acts as a lid you can open and close. You'll also want to poke a few holes in the bottle to let air get in. The cardboard will help keep mold at bay while the coffee grounds will provide nutrients to help the mushrooms grow. People are adding cardboard to their raised garden beds, so why not use it in planters as well?

Take your mushroom spawn, coffee grounds, and wet cardboard then layer them — one after another — until the bottle is filled. Then, bring your partially cut lid back down and place the bottle in your plastic bag. The bag will help keep humidity in the bottle, helping your coffee soil stay moist and motivating your mushrooms to grow. You'll want to keep your mushroom container in a darker and shadier part of your porch until the mushrooms start sprouting in a week or two. Once you have a little forest of sprouts started, you can move the container out into the sunshine. After another couple of weeks, your mushrooms will be ready to harvest and eat.