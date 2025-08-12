The Deadly Mushroom You Don't Want To See In Your Backyard

Many different types of mushrooms can pop up in your yard following a good rain, and depending on where you live, the death cap is likely one of them. There are some distinctive attributes the death cap mushroom has that will let you know you've found one. A mature specimen may have a yellowish, brownish, or greenish coloring on the top of the cap, a cloth-like ring draping around the top of the stalk, and gills under the cap — which are the big giveaway. Immature mushrooms lack the ring-cape and have less noticeable gills. When they are just beginning to sprout, they can be mistaken for edible puffball mushrooms. In fact the deadly variant can be easily mistaken for several edible varieties. It's one reason there are dangerous shortcomings in plant identification apps. Look for them as spring begins to bring things back to life, continuing into summer and fall. They often sprout up when it's warm and rainy.

If you find death cap mushrooms in your yard, there are some things you can do to get rid of them and prevent them from spreading. Don't mow them down (or put them in wood chippers), as this may spread their spores. You can pull them by hand, bagging and disposing of them in the garbage, and definitely don't put them in your compost bin. There is no herbicide that kills them. So hand removal, preferably wearing gloves, is going to be your best bet (there's no evidence that handling them with your bare hands is dangerous, but it doesn't hurt to be safe). You will also want to disinfect any garden tools you opt to use in the removal of these mushrooms so as not to spread spores or toxins.