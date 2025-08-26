Upgrade Your Bird Feeders With The Help Of A Wooden Kitchen Staple

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Stepping out into a yard filled with birdsong and color is a special experience, one that you can easily turn into a reality with just a few bird-friendly additions to your garden. From adding plants that attract a diverse variety of birds to choosing the right feeders, there are many ways to transform your backyard into a bird haven. And the best part? With just a few clever DIYs, you can create a space birds love and give new life to items otherwise destined for the trash, like old wooden spoons and spatulas.

While you should avoid perches on birdhouses to deter predators, a bird feeder with perches gives your feathered friends a place to rest while they eat. But because they're not a necessity, many bird feeders skip perches, and you may find that the feeders you already have lack this feature. However, you don't need to run out and buy a new feeder just yet. Instead, you can add a DIY perch to your bird feeders with a wooden spoon and a few supplies.

Much like creating an adorable bird feeder with plastic spoons, the wooden version is a great hack when used in concert with a repurposed plastic jar feeder. But you may be able to tailor the project to fit your existing feeder. Essentially, you're creating holes to slot two or three spoons through to create multiple perch options for your hungry feathered friends. No matter your own approach, keep the design elements of a safe bird feeder in mind and avoid spots where birds could become trapped.