Upgrade Your Bird Feeders With The Help Of A Wooden Kitchen Staple
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Stepping out into a yard filled with birdsong and color is a special experience, one that you can easily turn into a reality with just a few bird-friendly additions to your garden. From adding plants that attract a diverse variety of birds to choosing the right feeders, there are many ways to transform your backyard into a bird haven. And the best part? With just a few clever DIYs, you can create a space birds love and give new life to items otherwise destined for the trash, like old wooden spoons and spatulas.
While you should avoid perches on birdhouses to deter predators, a bird feeder with perches gives your feathered friends a place to rest while they eat. But because they're not a necessity, many bird feeders skip perches, and you may find that the feeders you already have lack this feature. However, you don't need to run out and buy a new feeder just yet. Instead, you can add a DIY perch to your bird feeders with a wooden spoon and a few supplies.
Much like creating an adorable bird feeder with plastic spoons, the wooden version is a great hack when used in concert with a repurposed plastic jar feeder. But you may be able to tailor the project to fit your existing feeder. Essentially, you're creating holes to slot two or three spoons through to create multiple perch options for your hungry feathered friends. No matter your own approach, keep the design elements of a safe bird feeder in mind and avoid spots where birds could become trapped.
Create a bird feeder perch with a wooden spoon
If you're interested in recreating this bird perch DIY, you'll need a wooden spoon and a sharp object to cut through plastic, like the Amazon Basics folding utility knife. As with all DIY projects using tools, it's important to practice proper safety techniques, especially when using the knife to make cuts. Because you need to cut through the bird feeder twice to attach the spoon, you may not be able to recreate this project with just any feeder, especially those that use harder or more brittle plastic.
Once you have your supplies on hand, there are two ways you can approach this project. First, you can take the same route as the content creator in the video above, which is best if you're making a bird feeder from scratch. With this design, you'll use the utility knife to cut two holes (on opposite sides of the plastic jar) large enough for the wood spoon to pass through. On the side of the feeder where the head will sit, you'll want to create a larger opening that seeds can pass through. Then, use tape or a similar weather-resistant but wildlife-friendly option to cover up any remaining sharp edges.
If you're trying this on a plastic feeder you already have, then a different approach may be helpful. Rather than creating an opening where seeds can pour out, you want to add a perch to existing ports. There are various ways you can do this, each option depending on the overall design of your feeder. You may be able to attach the wood spoon (or consider hot gluing a chopstick or antique teaspoon) to the bottom, or you may need to cut into the plastic and secure the spoon similar to the process above.