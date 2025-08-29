DIY A Simple Hanging Planter With The Help Of Upcycled Fruit Bags

There are all kinds of household items you can repurpose in your garden. You might be surprised what items can come in handy. For instance, leftover cardboard is an excellent tool for smothering weeds, and an old soup ladle is easy to reuse as a bird feeder. If you're eager to add more hanging plants to your home or yard, make sure to save mesh produce bags from supermarkets. The plastic mesh variety that often holds citrus fruits is hard to recycle, but easy to upcycle. Transform these bags that you'd normally discard into a stylish holder for cascading plants such as pothos, philodendron, and sweet potato vine.

The first step is gathering your supplies. You'll want to collect several mesh produce bags, some wire, and small holders for plants or leaf cuttings. Look for colorful plastic mesh, as it gives your hanging planter a vibrant look while drawing attention away from the wire. If you don't have wire on hand, wire hangers can also be bent into shapes that work as plant hooks.

You have plenty of low- to no-cost solutions for the planters. Clear plastic soda bottles make nice vases for leaf cuttings, if you'd like to display them as you encourage root growth. If you go this route, change the water every couple of days to discourage rotting and bacteria buildup. You can also cut soda bottles in half to create shatterproof pots for small plants that need soil. For taller plant pots or propagation vases, try jumbo plastic tumblers, yogurt tubs, or tennis ball containers. When creating homemade pots from plastic containers, poke holes in the bottoms so excess water can escape.