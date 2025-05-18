Create An Easy DIY Bird Feeder With The Help Of This Kitchen Utensil
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are all kinds of household items you can repurpose as garden decor, from old dresser drawers to dishes that are gathering dust. Your kitchen is one of the best rooms for finding materials to upcycle in your yard. If you have a spare soup ladle, you can turn it into a bird feeder in a matter of minutes. A metal ladle is likely to withstand rainstorms and sun rays, but a silicone one may also be durable enough for outdoor use. There are a couple of ways to turn this utensil into a feeder. One involves mounting the ladle on a piece of wood with a screw or nail. You can then attach the wood slab to a tree where birds congregate.
When sourcing a ladle for a wood-mounted ladle feeder, look for one with a small hole at the top of the handle or a wood handle you can nail to your slab. If the handle is made of metal and has no hole, you'll need to find a tool that can bore through it so you're able to screw the ladle to the slab. The drill bits in the Neiko 10193A Titanium Set can tackle aluminum, copper, stainless steel, and other materials. You'll also need a screw that matches the size of the hole you plan to drill, a small board that's taller and wider than your ladle, a paintbrush, and a waterproof sealant made for outdoor use. Look for a sealant that's non-toxic and has low levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) to make your feeder as bird-safe as possible. The EcoProCote Eco-Poly Polyurethane Sealer is one option to consider.
Turning a soup ladle into a bird feeder
Making a wood-mounted ladle feeder involves weatherproofing your slab and then attaching the utensil to it. Your first step is coating your slab in sealant. If the slab has any splinters or varnish that's wearing away, sand them off before sealing the surface. Once the sealant has dried, drill a hole in your ladle if it doesn't already have one. The hole should be near the top of the handle. Next, mount your ladle onto the board with a screw or nail. If you'd like to secure the utensil to the board even more, use a few heavy-duty staples on other parts of the handle. After that, affix the feeder to a tree trunk or wooden fence. Screws or nails will get the job done, but consider using a nail-free bracket to prevent tree damage. Finally, fill your creation with high-quality seed. This DIY is a simple hack for birds to flock to your yard.
Want an even easier way to turn a soup ladle into a bird feeder? Just put a hole in the handle, hang the ladle from a piece of wire or string, and keep it stocked with birdseed. Many of the songbirds you attract to your yard will perch on the edge of the ladle as they enjoy its contents. Dark-eyed juncos, spotted towhees, and other ground feeders are likely to hop around below, devouring seeds that fall to the earth.