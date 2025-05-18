Create An Easy DIY Bird Feeder With The Help Of This Kitchen Utensil

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are all kinds of household items you can repurpose as garden decor, from old dresser drawers to dishes that are gathering dust. Your kitchen is one of the best rooms for finding materials to upcycle in your yard. If you have a spare soup ladle, you can turn it into a bird feeder in a matter of minutes. A metal ladle is likely to withstand rainstorms and sun rays, but a silicone one may also be durable enough for outdoor use. There are a couple of ways to turn this utensil into a feeder. One involves mounting the ladle on a piece of wood with a screw or nail. You can then attach the wood slab to a tree where birds congregate.

Advertisement

When sourcing a ladle for a wood-mounted ladle feeder, look for one with a small hole at the top of the handle or a wood handle you can nail to your slab. If the handle is made of metal and has no hole, you'll need to find a tool that can bore through it so you're able to screw the ladle to the slab. The drill bits in the Neiko 10193A Titanium Set can tackle aluminum, copper, stainless steel, and other materials. You'll also need a screw that matches the size of the hole you plan to drill, a small board that's taller and wider than your ladle, a paintbrush, and a waterproof sealant made for outdoor use. Look for a sealant that's non-toxic and has low levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) to make your feeder as bird-safe as possible. The EcoProCote Eco-Poly Polyurethane Sealer is one option to consider.

Advertisement