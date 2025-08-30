A DIY Garden Cage That'll Make Use Of Your Old Hose

For the garden cage, you'll need three or more long poles or stakes for each plant. Bamboo works wonders in this role because it's flexible and it's a fairly renewable resource. Choose stakes that are close to an inch thick for heavy tomato varieties or other plants that need strong supports; thinner stakes are sufficient for vines that don't bear heavy produce. Push each stake into the ground about 10 inches and in a triangular formation, with each one a few inches from the plant they'll support. Press the tops of the stakes toward the center and secure them; a rubber band comes in handy to hold them as you tie them together with twine. The twine should be a few inches from the top, with the poles crossing at this point, similar to the poles in a tipi.

Once they're tied with twine and stable, they're ready for their garden hose upgrade. The hose gives the vines, stems, or lanky parts of a plant a place to rest and cling to as they grow. Cut the ends off the old hose using a utility knife. Tie one part of the hose near the top of the tipi using twine or a zip tie, then wrap the hose diagonally around the entire structure. Occasionally loop it around one of the posts for added support, then continue the spiral towards the ground. When you reach the end of the hose, secure it to the framework with twine or a zip tie. As your plants grow, gently guide them through the tipi, using the hose as supports. If necessary during the process, use a bit of twine or torn cotton cloth to loosely loop the plant tendrils to the hose or poles to guide them.