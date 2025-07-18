DIY An Outdoor Mat With The Help Of An Unexpected Garden Staple

If you have more old hoses than a clever storage hack for organizing garden hoses can handle, try repurposing one or more into an outdoor mat. That's right, you can transform a hose past its prime into an area rug for your deck, patio, or porch. You'll bring new life to your outdoor space while also saving items otherwise destined for the landfill. A simple method of coiling the hose and clipping it to itself will make a useful, bright addition to your backyard.

While this mat is functional, it's also attractive and can be designed to fit your decor. Just as with an interior rug, this DIY mat can help to pull your patio together. Making it will help unify an outdoor space, which is one way to create a low-maintenance oasis in your backyard. These mats are perfect support for long periods of standing while grilling, say, or kneeling to work in the garden. They are multifunctional, great for wiping muddy garden boots, or placing beneath plants as scuff protection.

Depending on the mat size you want, you can make one in less than an hour, and it doesn't take much in the way of materials. Of course, you'll need to gather up an old hose or two. Beyond that, you can get right to work with a pair of garden shears and a pack of zip ties. In a pinch, you can also use baling wire, duct tape, or outdoor adhesive to bind the hose.