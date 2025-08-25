A Clever Gardening Trick That'll Help Prevent Strawberries From Drying Out

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Growing the best strawberries on the block is a reachable goal, particularly if you know what they need to thrive. It's key to know that strawberries also require a substantial amount of water, about an inch per week. This makes watering the plants often a must since their roots aren't very deep. If water is in short supply, the strawberry fruits are likely to be small and dehydrated. One of the best ways to prevent this is by applying horticultural wool to the growing area.

Horticultural wool is a fancy name for sheep's wool that's used to support plant growth. The wool fibers absorb moisture from watering and rain like a reservoir, releasing the water gradually to keep the soil consistently damp between waterings — perfect for strawberries' shallow root systems. The sponge-like padding is a natural way to conserve water in your garden, while warding off weeds that might block your strawberries' sunlight or siphon off nutrients that are crucial for healthy development.

As an added bonus, decomposing horticultural wool enriches strawberries' soil with nitrogen, potassium, and other nutrients. Though you should apply a balanced fertilizer in early spring and fall, wool slowly replenishes a range of vitamins and minerals throughout the year. It often takes a year to break down, so the impact may be most noticeable the following growing season.