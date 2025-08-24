Successfully Grow Tomatoes In Gravel With This Must-Try Advice

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A little overwatering can spell big trouble for tomato plants with ripening fruit. The sudden uptick in moisture makes the insides of the fruit take in water faster than the skin. Before long, the skin becomes so taut that it cracks. If the crack can't be excised completely, the tomato isn't safe to eat. To provide tomato plants with consistent moisture, try ring culture, a method popularized in greenhouses. It involves growing the plants on gravel with the help of an open-bottomed container known as a ring. This method is also useful if soil-borne diseases have ravaged the tomatoes in an in-ground garden. Ring culture creates an unfriendly environment for these pathogens, and the soil is easy to replace each growing season.

Want to give ring culture a go? Use your ring like a regular pot, filling it with compost and one tomato plant. Then, place it atop a gravel-lined surface you'll keep wet at all times. The roots will grow through the pot's open bottom, where the gravel provides constant access to a bit of water. Some gardeners claim that ring cultured plants don't need overhead watering, just fresh water for the gravel once a week and liquid fertilizer such as Espoma Organic Tomato! liquid plant food a few times a month. Or you can use a DIY liquid fertilizer. Even if your tomatoes need topping off a couple of times per week, you can water lightly knowing that they're getting plenty of moisture from the gravel. Have peppers or eggplants you'd like to protect from garden-watering mistakes? Ring culture is suitable for them too.