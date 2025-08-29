The Flower Trend That'll Add Visual Interest And Color To Your Yard

Having a unique and beautiful garden is the goal of most gardeners. But sometimes deciding what to plant (and where to plant it) can be a real challenge. If you have large spaces in your garden that you want to fill with something different and creative, consider planting a flower carpet: A section of low-growing ground cover plants that create a "carpet" effect when they bloom that will bring a ton of color and depth to your garden. Another name for the carpet concept is "carpet bedding," although this can refer to a design that is typically made with just foliage plants and not those that bloom. You can even create patterns or designs with your flower carpets as intricately as you prefer. These flower carpets can benefit pollinators, too. In fact, your yard may be full of butterflies when you plant this ground cover.

There are a variety of ground cover plants to choose from that can provide the carpet effect you want to create. Many options are easy keepers and don't require a lot of maintenance. And some will do well in shady areas, so don't let the shade stop you from adding a creative element to your garden. Other ground cover choices are evergreen, providing green foliage all year long so that you don't lose your entire carpet when the cooler weather comes. Even though it may sound complicated, planting a flower carpet can be done by newbie gardeners too! So grab those garden tools you absolutely need and let's get started.