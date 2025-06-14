Your Yard Will Be Full Of Butterflies After Planting This Beautiful Ground Cover

Butterflies are an essential component of ecosystems around the world and in your backyard. First and foremost, they help flowers exchange pollen, a necessary step for growing many fruits, vegetables, and ornamental plants. Landscaping your yard with butterfly-friendly plants helps nearby flora thrive and promotes biodiversity in your neighborhood. If you're seeking a fast-growing flower that will turn your yard into a butterfly paradise, miniature mat daisy (Bellium minutum) should be in the running. This plant forms carpets of white-petaled flowers and shiny oval leaves that stay close to the ground, minimizing weeds and soil erosion while attracting pollinators. In other words, it's an ideal ground cover for butterfly lovers.

Advertisement

With deep-green foliage that stays vibrant all year and flowers that bloom throughout the summer months, miniature mat daisies offer lots of visual appeal to your yard and plenty of nectar-sipping opportunities for butterflies. This plant is also good at bringing bees to gardens and other natural areas that need pollinators' help. It's simple to grow in USDA hardiness zones 5 through 9, and it doesn't need much water once it's established. This can lower your utility bills while making your yard more eco-friendly. Plus, miniature daisy is fire resistant, which can make your property safer if you live in a region that experiences wildfires. It even tolerates pollution, so you can grow it in urban areas that could use a butterfly boost.

Advertisement