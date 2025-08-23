Repurpose An Old Clothing Rack And Turn It Into A Holder For Your Hanging Plant
There are scientifically backed reasons gardening offers a variety of health benefits, and it's the perfect way to reconnect with nature after a long day without even leaving your home. However, if you're faced with a small space, having the garden of your dreams may seem out of reach. Sure, you may be able to squeeze in a container garden here or a potted plant there, but a variety of stunning hanging plants may feel out of the question. That's where this clever, space-savvy clothing rack hack comes into play.
Using a repurposed clothing rack as a hanging plant holder gives you ample storage space for your favorite plants. There are plenty of flowers that thrive in hanging baskets, as well as a range of produce you can grow with this space-saving DIY. You can even use the bottom portion of this rack for heavier potted plants. But the best part? With a bit of customization, you can give a tired, old clothing rack vibrant new life.
If you want to create this project yourself, all you need to start is an old clothing rack. You can also purchase one online, with options like the Simple Houseware clothing rack providing plenty of storage and stability with its 150-pound limit. If you want to add a personal touch to your DIY hanging plant holder, redefine it with a spray paint designed to cover metal.
How to make a DIY hanging plant holder
With no tools or extra equipment, this DIY plant holder is a beginner's dream. At its core, all you need to do to repurpose your old clothing rack is to place it where you want to start your garden and begin hanging your plants on it. If you purchase plants already set into hanging pots, this process is even easier as they tend to come with their own hooks. However, simplicity doesn't mean this project has to be boring, and there are plenty of ways to express your creativity.
First, you can use spray paint to give your plant holder a fresh look that matches your existing decor. When choosing the right paint for you, consider how you're going to use your holder. With water and friction from hanging planter hooks, you'll want to pick a paint that's durable and won't peel or chip. If you plan on keeping your new plant rack outside, that's also something to keep in mind, using something like Rust Oleum Stops Rust semi-gloss enamel.
You can also get creative by creating simple macrame hangers for regular plant pots. Using a thick rope and some simple knots, even planters without hooks can be added to your repurposed clothing rack holder. This hanging plant holder is also the perfect time to show off your cute DIY hanging pot made from a colander.