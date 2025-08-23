Repurpose An Old Clothing Rack And Turn It Into A Holder For Your Hanging Plant

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are scientifically backed reasons gardening offers a variety of health benefits, and it's the perfect way to reconnect with nature after a long day without even leaving your home. However, if you're faced with a small space, having the garden of your dreams may seem out of reach. Sure, you may be able to squeeze in a container garden here or a potted plant there, but a variety of stunning hanging plants may feel out of the question. That's where this clever, space-savvy clothing rack hack comes into play.

Using a repurposed clothing rack as a hanging plant holder gives you ample storage space for your favorite plants. There are plenty of flowers that thrive in hanging baskets, as well as a range of produce you can grow with this space-saving DIY. You can even use the bottom portion of this rack for heavier potted plants. But the best part? With a bit of customization, you can give a tired, old clothing rack vibrant new life.

If you want to create this project yourself, all you need to start is an old clothing rack. You can also purchase one online, with options like the Simple Houseware clothing rack providing plenty of storage and stability with its 150-pound limit. If you want to add a personal touch to your DIY hanging plant holder, redefine it with a spray paint designed to cover metal.