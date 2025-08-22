Why You Should Skip Trying The Bug Spray Trick For Weed Control

Weeds are an unfortunate reality for any homeowner or gardening enthusiast, and can certainly be a formidable foe. They've evolved to grow incredibly fast (even one to two inches overnight, in some cases!) and are capable of doing so in all kinds of conditions. It's possible to use grass alternatives if you're trying to avoid weeds in your yard. But if you have your heart set on traditional turf grass, it can be tempting to find any means necessary to get rid of unwanted weeds, including a trick you may have come across online that involves using bug spray with DEET to kill off weeds. But while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers DEET a safe and effective way to prevent mosquito bites, this ingredient is far from safe for your lawn, and can do serious damage to your grass in the process. Essentially it's just not worth the risk to kill a few weeds with bug spray.

So what exactly is this stuff? DEET — an acronym for the chemical compound known as N,N-diethyl-meta-toluamide, or diethyltoluamide — is a colorless liquid that has been used in the U.S. as an ingredient in insect repellents since 1957. It is believed to repel bugs by impacting their ability to detect and locate humans, but can also have a detrimental effect on plants. Here's what you should know.