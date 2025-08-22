These Shade-Loving Plants Will Thrive Next To Your Birdbath

Hostas, also known as plantain lilies, are ornamental perennials hardy in USDA growing zones 3-9, and they come in a variety of heights and colors that can be combined in robust plantings around the base of your birdbath. Trumpet shaped flowers emerge in mid-summer in colors of lavender, pinks or white, but the broad leaves of the hosta are the real show-stoppers. Leaves come in a variety of shades of rich greens to yellows and blues or variegated varieties, making a grouping of hostas a bright spot in any shady corner of your garden. Hostas also have the benefit of being a shade-loving plant that will have hummingbirds flocking to your yard. Note that these low-growers are attractive to deer and rabbits as well as a variety of other garden pests, so they may need to be periodically replaced. The leaves will also experience dieback during cold winter months.

As for ferns, they love both shade and moisture, which is why they're a popular choice around water features. You'll have no trouble finding a gorgeous assemblage of ferns to plant from the 380 species that grow in North America alone. From the light and airy lady fern (Athyrium filix-femina) and delicate maidenhair fern (Adiantum pedatum) that create a fairy vibe to the hardy western sword fern (Polystichum munitum) that will stay green even through a drought, you can find ferns for any garden mood for the space around your birdbath.